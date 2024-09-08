MRA Advisory Group Makes New $319,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,535 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $2,549,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,251,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, Umpqua Bank purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.95.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE EOG opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average of $126.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

