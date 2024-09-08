Mumu the Bull (MUMU) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Mumu the Bull token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mumu the Bull has a total market capitalization of $80.27 million and $1.18 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mumu the Bull has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mumu the Bull Token Profile

Mumu the Bull’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull. Mumu the Bull’s official website is www.mumu.ing.

Buying and Selling Mumu the Bull

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull is 0.00003604 USD and is up 5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $1,405,087.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mumu the Bull directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mumu the Bull should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mumu the Bull using one of the exchanges listed above.

