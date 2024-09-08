Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO) vs. Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Financial Review

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) and Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sunstone Hotel Investors and Murano Global Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunstone Hotel Investors 2 3 2 1 2.25 Murano Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.22%. Given Sunstone Hotel Investors’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sunstone Hotel Investors is more favorable than Murano Global Investments.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Sunstone Hotel Investors has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murano Global Investments has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Murano Global Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunstone Hotel Investors $986.48 million 2.04 $206.71 million $0.90 10.99 Murano Global Investments $446.80 million 0.23 -$8.71 million N/A N/A

Sunstone Hotel Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Murano Global Investments.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Murano Global Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.2% of Murano Global Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Murano Global Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunstone Hotel Investors 19.51% 9.75% 5.80% Murano Global Investments N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sunstone Hotel Investors beats Murano Global Investments on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

About Murano Global Investments

(Get Free Report)

HCM Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HCM Acquisition Corp is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.