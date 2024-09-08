MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lowered its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. MYR Group accounts for approximately 4.6% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned 0.49% of MYR Group worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,430,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 48,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $88.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $181.02.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.98). MYR Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $828.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MYR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

