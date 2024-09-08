Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 264,789 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Napco Security Technologies worth $25,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $156,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSSC shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $34.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

