Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd Buys 6,379 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for about 1.4% of Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Airbnb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in Airbnb by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Argus lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.48.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total value of $16,990,441.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,861,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total transaction of $16,990,441.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,861,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.97, for a total value of $88,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 210,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,634.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,907 shares of company stock worth $91,473,471 in the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $114.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.