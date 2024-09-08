Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd Decreases Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,869 shares during the quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Atlassian by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,373,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $161.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.05 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.54.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 153,294 shares in the company, valued at $24,527,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 153,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,527,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total value of $1,299,815.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,055 shares of company stock worth $42,720,983. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W cut Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

