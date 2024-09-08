Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.30

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.30 and traded as low as $3.90. Natuzzi shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 442 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Natuzzi Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,262 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company's stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

