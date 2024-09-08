NEAR Protocol Price Tops $3.70 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.70 or 0.00006815 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.16 billion and $128.12 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00042239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00013462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000522 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,209,359,720 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,223,645 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,209,267,856 with 1,123,053,938 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.76540742 USD and is up 4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 443 active market(s) with $127,877,422.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

