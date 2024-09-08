Needham & Company LLC Cuts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $2.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded ChargePoint to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.90.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CHPT

ChargePoint Stock Performance

ChargePoint stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $554.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 104.05%. The firm had revenue of $107.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $38,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $38,810.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $26,609.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 402,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,099 shares of company stock worth $137,498. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in ChargePoint by 50.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $30,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.