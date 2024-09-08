Needham & Company LLC Raises Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Price Target to $35.00

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OS. Raymond James assumed coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onestream has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.07.

Get Onestream alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OS

Onestream Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Onestream

Shares of NASDAQ:OS opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. Onestream has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Onestream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502 over the last ninety days.

Onestream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.