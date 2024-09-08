Nervos Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.29 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $356.47 million and approximately $13.29 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,611,949,096 coins and its circulating supply is 44,896,551,636 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

