New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.17

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.17 and traded as high as C$3.29. New Gold shares last traded at C$3.17, with a volume of 820,451 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities raised New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cibc World Mkts raised New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.71.

In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.63, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

