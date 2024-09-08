New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,223,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 511,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,521,000 after purchasing an additional 92,913 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,327,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 150.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after buying an additional 59,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,731,000 after buying an additional 47,239 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE:AMG opened at $163.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.67. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $189.81.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,657.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total value of $1,490,657.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

