New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Invests $1.24 Million in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AAON by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $87.40 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.44. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Insider Activity

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at $448,850.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,609 shares of company stock worth $5,441,927 in the last 90 days. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.