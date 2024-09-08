New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases Shares of 33,600 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $1,953,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $128.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.85.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

