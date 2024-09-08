New South Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 358.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $83.46 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

