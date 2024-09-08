New South Capital Management Inc. Has $77.65 Million Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,584,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,050 shares during the period. Open Text accounts for 3.5% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Open Text worth $77,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $31.38 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 169.35%.

About Open Text

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.