New South Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,594,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,316,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $81.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.35. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

