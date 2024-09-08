New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 57,153 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,593,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,153 shares during the quarter. OneSpaWorld makes up 1.8% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.58% of OneSpaWorld worth $39,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at $7,505,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,694,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after acquiring an additional 470,415 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth about $4,926,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,869,000 after acquiring an additional 316,905 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,820,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $87,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 467,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,302.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $87,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 467,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,302.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $38,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,651.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSW. Loop Capital raised their price target on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

