NEXT (LON:NXT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9,130.50

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9,130.50 ($120.06) and traded as high as £100.15 ($131.69). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 9,926 ($130.52), with a volume of 253,845 shares changing hands.

NEXT Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,513.11, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,430.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,134.67.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

