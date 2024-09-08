NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Stock Price Up 4.9%

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 95,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 353,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

NextPlat Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a market cap of $24.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.99 million for the quarter. NextPlat had a positive return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 7.59%.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities.

