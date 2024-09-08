NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Raised to $5.30

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $5.00 to $5.30 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.93.
View Our Latest Analysis on NIO
NIO Stock Performance
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIO will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 3,333.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.