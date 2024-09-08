Node AI (GPU) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last Week

Node AI (GPU) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. Node AI has a total market capitalization of $58.11 million and approximately $675,688.11 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Node AI has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Node AI token can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000108 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI’s genesis date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,069,916 tokens. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,069,916.08479515 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.62577933 USD and is up 6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $833,602.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

