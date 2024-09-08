Notcoin (NOT) Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Notcoin (NOT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Notcoin has a market cap of $778.36 million and approximately $67.58 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Notcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Notcoin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000108 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Notcoin

Notcoin launched on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,423,008 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,423,169.8429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00766789 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $71,430,988.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

