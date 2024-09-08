Notcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $799.85 Million (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $799.85 million and approximately $73.42 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Notcoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Notcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000110 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin’s launch date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,423,008 tokens. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,423,169.8429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00766789 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $71,430,988.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

