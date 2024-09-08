Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Given Neutral Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $121.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $119.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Novartis to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.38.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS opened at $116.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $238.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.52. Novartis has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Novartis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,407,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Novartis by 191.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,904,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,318 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,372,000 after buying an additional 666,104 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,610,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Novartis by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,819,000 after buying an additional 590,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

