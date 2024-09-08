Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock opened at $138.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.28. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.43.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

