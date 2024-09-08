Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Nuvectra Corp (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Nuvectra shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 382,600 shares traded.
Nuvectra Stock Down 25.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About Nuvectra
Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvectra
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.