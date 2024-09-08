NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $165.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVDA stock opened at $102.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.62. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $18,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,846,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,684,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $18,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,846,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,684,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,875,633 shares of company stock valued at $472,782,722 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

