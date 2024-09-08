Oak Thistle LLC Buys 10,686 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 194.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the quarter. Hexcel makes up approximately 0.8% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,146,000 after acquiring an additional 864,405 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 722,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,107,000 after acquiring an additional 532,550 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 114.4% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 436,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,786,000 after acquiring an additional 232,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hexcel by 151.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.54.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.34. 738,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,301. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.