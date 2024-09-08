Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 336.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 0.9% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 20,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $872,254.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,696 shares in the company, valued at $11,440,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,614 shares of company stock worth $13,519,460. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.56. 2,814,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.39 and its 200 day moving average is $249.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $278.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

