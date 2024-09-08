OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) Stock Price Up 5.7%

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 116,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.
OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile
Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
