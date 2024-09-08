Orca Investment Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 2.5% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 141.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,991,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,077 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,284 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 40.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,309,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,847,000 after buying an additional 957,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ADM opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $80.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

