Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Orca Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.4% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,746,000 after buying an additional 68,342 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $207.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

