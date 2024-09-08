Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Hits $65.95 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $65.95 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008888 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013396 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,341.14 or 1.00086134 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007877 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

