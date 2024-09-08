Ordinals Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $604.80 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Ordinals has a market cap of $604.80 million and approximately $71.29 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for approximately $28.80 or 0.00052447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 28.7156365 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $79,397,982.15 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

