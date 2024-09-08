Otter Creek Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,358 shares during the quarter. The Baldwin Insurance Group comprises 4.3% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of The Baldwin Insurance Group worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,107,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,697,000 after purchasing an additional 111,662 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,015,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,353 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,586,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 162,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

BRP stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

