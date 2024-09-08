Otter Creek Advisors LLC Sells 126,317 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,317 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for about 1.7% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,732,000 after acquiring an additional 75,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at $740,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVTR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Avantor

Avantor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.