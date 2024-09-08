Otter Creek Advisors LLC Sells 9,164 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $311,899.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,323,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,911 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $160.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $163.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.19. The stock has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

