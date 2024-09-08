Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OXM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.60.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OXM opened at $83.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.53. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,882,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,681,000 after acquiring an additional 191,185 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $10,040,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $9,682,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 21.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,684,000 after purchasing an additional 88,345 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

