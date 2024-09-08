Paralel Advisors LLC Acquires 5,071 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2024

Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSPFree Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Insperity worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Insperity by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,991,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,090,000 after purchasing an additional 780,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,085,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Insperity by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 655,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,846,000 after acquiring an additional 188,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,696,000 after acquiring an additional 182,773 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,013,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,475,000 after purchasing an additional 118,902 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Insperity

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,956,967.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE:NSP traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.74. 246,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,816. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insperity (NYSE:NSPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.16% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.68%.

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.