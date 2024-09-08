Paralel Advisors LLC Acquires 5,071 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Insperity worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Insperity by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,991,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,090,000 after purchasing an additional 780,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,085,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Insperity by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 655,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,846,000 after acquiring an additional 188,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,696,000 after acquiring an additional 182,773 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,013,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,475,000 after purchasing an additional 118,902 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,956,967.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.74. 246,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,816. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.16% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.68%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

