Paralel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Forward Air comprises approximately 0.7% of Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $14,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Forward Air by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 33.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Forward Air by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Forward Air Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.02. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 79.11%. The firm had revenue of $643.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Profile

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.