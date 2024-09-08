Paralel Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,656 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.61. 18,549,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,988,055. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

