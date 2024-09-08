Paralel Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in FOX by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 495,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 117,458 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 25.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 28,072 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 105,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in FOX by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 652,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 326,254 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,237. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $41.58.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

