Paralel Advisors LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 4.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ciena by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.16. 2,440,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

