Paralel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 176.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 433,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $3,115,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,679,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,534.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 433,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $3,115,786.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,679,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,534.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,437. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

GNL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,630. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $203.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GNL. Truist Financial upped their price target on Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

