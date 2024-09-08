Paralel Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.3 %

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.15. 752,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.23 and a 200-day moving average of $184.40.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,822 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.