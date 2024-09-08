Paralel Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $33,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CPAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair raised shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

NYSE CPAY traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $302.97. 283,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,506. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.39 and a 12 month high of $319.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.91. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

