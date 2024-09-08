Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) PT Lowered to $18.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

